Newport Residents Invited to Meeting to Learn More about Planned Coggeshall School Residential Conversion

The City of Newport and BCM Realty Partners is inviting the community for a public discussion regarding the residential conversion of the Coggeshall Elementary School.

The discussion, which will include representatives from the City’s Department of Planning and Economic Development, is scheduled to be held on Tuesday October 5th, 2023 beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Innovate Newport, located at 513 Broadway.

All are invited to participate in a presentation and a Q&A discussion about the proposed residential conversion of the former Coggeshall School and to learn more about the City’s push to develop more workforce housing.

In addition, community members will be able to review the proposed plan, including parking and unit count, and planned enhancements to the grounds, including the playground, multipurpose field and basketball court.

The meeting will be held in the Innovate Newport Conference Hall, located at 513 Broadway, Newport.

The location is accessible to the handicapped. Also, for the hearing impaired, assisted listening devices are available onsite, without notice, at this location.

