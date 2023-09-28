DEM Stocking 25 Waterways with Brook and Rainbow Trout for the Columbus Day Holiday Weekend

The Rhode Island DEM is conducting fall trout stocking, in advance of the Columbus Day holiday weekend, in selected areas in Rhode Island beginning Thursday, Sept. 28 and continuing through Friday, Oct. 6. Cyanobacteria alerts may also prevent stocking in some ponds and lakes.

The following areas will be stocked from Thursday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 with Rainbow and Brook trout:

Barber Pond, South Kingstown.

Barberville to Wyoming Pond, Richmond, Hopkinton.

Blackstone River, Lincoln.

Bradford Fishing Area, Westerly.

Breakheart Pond, Exeter.

Browning Mill Pond, Exeter.

Carbuncle Pond, Coventry.

Carolina Trout Pond, Richmond.

Cronan Landing, Richmond.

Eight Rod Farm Pond, Tiverton.

Grantville to Rt. 95, Hopkinton.

Hope Valley Fishing Area, Hopkinton.

Kings Factory Bridge, Charlestown.

Lower Shannock, Charlestown.

Meadow Brook Pond, Richmond.

Olney Pond, Lincoln State Park, Lincoln.

Rt. 165 to Barberville, Exeter, Hopkinton.

Round Top Ponds, Burrillville.

Shippee Sawmill Pond, Foster.

Silver Spring Lake, North Kingstown.

Spring Grove Pond, Glocester.

Stafford Pond, Tiverton.

Upper Pawtuxet, (Hope), Scituate.

Willet Pond, East Providence.

Woodville, Richmond, Hopkinton.

Daily stocking updates will be available each afternoon. Please visit DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Facebook Page, visit www.dem.ri.gov/fishing, or call 401-789-0281 or 401-539-0019 for more information on stocking.

A 2023 fishing license is required for anglers 15 years of age and older and a Trout Conservation Stamp is required to keep or possess a trout. Trout Stamps are not required for persons possessing trout taken from a lake or pond that shares a border with Rhode Island. Fishing licenses can be purchased online on DEM’s Rhode Island Outdoors (RIO) portal.

DEM would like to remind anglers of following changes in the Freshwater Regulations:

The daily creel and possession limit for trout and/or salmon is five fish, of which only two can be salmon, from April 8, 2023 through Nov. 30, 2023; and two trout and/or salmon, of which only two can be salmon from Dec. 1, 2023 – Feb. 29, 2024.

The creel and possession limit for trout taken in the Wood River, between RT. 165 Check Station and Barberville Dam at Arcadia Road, is two fish from the second Saturday in May through the last day of Feb. That portion of the Falls River, from the bridge at Austin Farm Road to the bridge at Brook Trail, is a catch and release area.

The portion of the confluence of the Beaver River and the Pawcatuck River, upstream to New London Turnpike, is designated as a catch and release area.

The daily creel limit for landlocked Atlantic Salmon is two fish per day, statewide until Feb. 29, 2024, which must be part of the overall five fish limit for trout and salmon.

There is an 8-inch minimum size for any trout caught in any state waters. The minimum size limit for domestic (landlocked) Atlantic salmon is 11 inches.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

