Newport Prepares to Welcome NOAA’s Next-Generation Research Vessel

NOAA’s newest oceanographic-class research ship, Discoverer, reached a major construction milestone in March with its launch in Houma, Louisiana. Once completed, the 244-foot vessel will be homeported in Newport, bringing cutting-edge marine science capabilities to Rhode Island’s coastline.

Now 68% complete, the ship is expected to be fully operational by 2026. Discoverer is part of NOAA’s broader initiative to modernize its aging fleet, which currently has an average vessel age of over 30 years.

Designed to support deep-sea exploration, ocean monitoring, and marine life studies, Discoverer will be equipped with the latest clean energy technologies, including high-efficiency diesel engines and advanced emission controls.

Its sister ship, Oceanographer, was floated last fall and is now 76% complete. That vessel will be based in Honolulu after commissioning. Both ships will accommodate up to 48 crew members and scientists on research missions.

“These state-of-the-art ships will help NOAA continue to safeguard navigation, coastal resources, and economic interests for decades to come,” the agency said in a statement.

The $178 million contract to design and build the two vessels was awarded to Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors in 2020. The keel for Discoverer was laid in October 2022.

