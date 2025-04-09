City of Newport Seeks Volunteers for Boards and Commissions

The City of Newport is inviting civic-minded residents to apply for volunteer positions on a variety of local Boards and Commissions — including three newly created groups focused on governance, youth engagement, and education.

The new commissions, established by the City Council in recent weeks, aim to give residents more opportunities to influence city policy and planning.

Among them is the Standing Charter Commission, a seven-member body that will conduct ongoing reviews of the city’s municipal Charter. Unlike past temporary charter review panels, this group will serve as a permanent resource to ensure Newport’s foundational document keeps pace with the city’s evolving needs.

Also launching is the Youth Advisory Commission, which will include five students in grades 8-12 and two adults. The goal: to give younger residents a voice in city affairs and connect them with local leaders through mentorship opportunities.

The third addition, the Academic Integration Advisory Committee, will bring together educators, parents, and community leaders to explore academic collaboration and potential school regionalization between Newport and Middletown.

Alongside these new groups, the city is also seeking volunteers for existing boards, including the Affirmative Action Commission, Planning Board, Zoning Board of Review, and the Tree and Open Space Commission.

All positions are unpaid but offer the chance to make a meaningful impact in the community. Interested residents can apply through the city’s Talent Bank portal at www.CityofNewport.com/TalentBank.

The application deadline for the Charter Commission and Youth Advisory Commission is Monday, April 21.

