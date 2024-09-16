Newport’s Legendary Voice Bobb Angel to Step Back After 58 Years at WADK

The end of an era is upon us. Bobb Angel, the unmistakable voice of Newport’s WADK 1540 AM and 101.1 FM, is stepping back from his role as host of the iconic Morning Report after a staggering 58-year run. His final show will be on September 20.

For generations, Angel has been more than a morning show host—he’s been Newport’s storyteller, a local legend who’s woven himself into the fabric of Aquidneck Island life. Having held every imaginable role at WADK, from General Manager to Sports Director, Bobb is Newport radio royalty, known for his unmatched tenure and community connection. With a remarkable ability to call the play-by-play of high school sports and provide comprehensive local coverage, he’s a man who’s seen it all—and shared it with the world.

Born and raised in the Newport area , Bobb began his career at WADK in 1967. A fresh graduate from the Rhode Island School of Broadcasting, the Rogers High School alum immediately set to work, quickly becoming a cornerstone of the station. Whether he was in the studio or behind the mic at local sporting events, Bobb brought Newport to life with his distinctive style and voice.

A 2010 inductee into the Rhode Island Radio Hall of Fame (just one of his six Hall of Fame honors), Bobb’s career boasts seven Rhode Island Sportscaster of the Year awards. And while his name might be legendary on the airwaves, it’s his behind-the-scenes work as a mentor to young broadcasters that has cemented his legacy. The guy has seen it all, done it all, and mentored the next generation of radio greats along the way.

The numbers don’t lie: more than 40 years anchoring WADK’s Morning Report, countless high school and college sports broadcasts, and decades of play-by-play for Salve Regina University. But it’s not just the stats that make Bobb an icon—it’s the moments. The touchdowns called, the home runs broadcast, the city’s beloved St. Patrick’s Day Parade captured live. For thousands of Newporters, Bobb’s voice is synonymous with their best memories.

Whether covering the America’s Cup, narrating the Newport Jazz Festival, or lending his voice to the city’s Christmas Concerts, Bobb has long been more than a broadcaster—he’s been Newport’s heartbeat.

And now, as he transitions to focusing on play-by-play and executive producing high school sports broadcasts, Newporters can rest easy knowing that Bobb Angel’s legendary voice will still be a part of their lives.

Iconic. Timeless. Newport’s voice.

