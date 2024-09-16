RPL Closes Second-Highest Newport Sale of 2024 with $9.9 Million Deal for Historic ‘The Playhouse’

Residential Properties Ltd. announced the sale of a landmark oceanfront property at 294 Ocean Avenue for $9,935,000, making it the second-highest residential sale in Newport this year, according to data from State-Wide MLS.

The property, known as “The Playhouse,” was purchased by a buyer represented by Lee Scura Holloway, a sales associate with Residential Properties. The sale is notable not only for its scale but also for the historical significance of the residence, which originally served as a carriage and boat house for the neighboring “Wildacre” estate.

“As the Realtor representing the buyer of ‘The Playhouse,’ I am honored to be a part of this momentous transaction,” Ms. Holloway said in a statement. “I wish my client much happiness and am pleased to bring this property to its next generation of ownership.”

Michele Brais, the Newport Broker Manager for Residential Properties, praised the sale as a significant milestone for the firm. “We are thrilled to represent the buyer of The Playhouse, a remarkable gem in Newport’s real estate landscape,” Ms. Brais said. “This sale marks another exciting step in Residential Properties’ expanding footprint in Newport County, as we continue to connect iconic homes with discerning buyers.”

Built in 1902 and designed by the noted San Diego architect Irving Gill in collaboration with landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, The Playhouse occupies a prominent site along Prices Neck Cove, a serene inlet of the Atlantic Ocean. The property, which features four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, has undergone a complete renovation, blending historical elements with modern luxury.

Upon entering through the original fieldstone arched doorway, visitors are greeted by an open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area with wide-plank maple floors and custom mahogany windows and doors. The kitchen is equipped with high-end appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a Wolf stove, and a pizza oven imported from Italy. A fieldstone fireplace anchors the living room, offering a warm atmosphere during colder months.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom suite boasts 18-foot ceilings, a spacious ensuite bathroom, and expansive views of the cove and the Atlantic Ocean. The property’s outdoor amenities include a new pool and spa area, a bluestone patio, and a meticulously landscaped garden surrounded by stone walls. A detached guest house provides additional accommodations with two bedrooms, a living area, and a cedar closet.

The sale is the latest in a series of high-profile transactions handled by Residential Properties in Newport, where the firm has increased its market share in recent years. The company’s Newport office, located in the Bellevue Gardens Shopping Center, has played a key role in facilitating significant sales throughout Aquidneck Island.

“Residential Properties’ market share is stronger than ever in Newport,” said Sally Lapides, President and CEO of the firm. “We’ve always valued relationships and professionalism above all else. Whether working with historic estates or modern properties, our real estate advisors offer clients a personalized experience shaped by decades of local knowledge.”

Ms. Holloway, a native Rhode Islander and Certified Relocation Specialist, brings extensive experience to her role, having built a network of clients in both New England and New York City, where she previously worked in commercial real estate.

To learn more about Ms. Holloway and her current listings, visit LeeScura.ResidentialProperties.com.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

