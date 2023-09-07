Obituary: Agnes Silveira Pasquale (1929-2023)

Agnes Silveira Pasquale “THE CAKE LADY” passed away at the age of 94 on September 4, 2023, at the Grand Islander Nursing Home, Middletown, RI. She was born on July 26, 1929, in Middletown, RI to the late Manuel D. and Mary Soares Silveira.

Agnes was married in 1949 to the late Frank Pasquale Sr. of Middletown for 60 years until his passing in 2009. She was a professional cake decorator and a homemaker residing in Middletown all her life. She was a communicant of Jesus Saviour Church in Newport, RI, and was a member of the Jesus Saviour Rosary Sodality, the Middletown Republican Town Committee, and the Senior Center. Agnes was a proud mother of two Eagle Scouts. She traveled with her family to California, Florida, New Hampshire, Georgia, and Portugal, went on many cruises, loved playing cards, dancing, knitting, and making afghans for her family. Spending time with her family and cooking special Sunday dinners gave her much joy. She loved making wedding cakes and became known as The Cake Lady. She enjoyed canning vegetables from her garden.

She is survived by her son Frank Pasquale Jr. and his wife Joann of Middletown, grandsons Frank Pasquale III (Lauren) of South Kingstown, Michael Pasquale of Middletown, great-granddaughters Nora and Lily Pasquale, sisters-in-law Arlene Silveira of Middletown and Josephine Magnuski of Pawtucket, a special niece Valerie who was always there for her, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Agnes was predeceased by her husband Frank, her son Joseph, her parents, her siblings Joseph, Mary, Manuel, Anna, John and her very young siblings Helen (3y) and infants Anna and Antone.

Special thanks to all the care she received from the staff at the Grand Islander Nursing Home.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 8:30 am from the Memorial Funeral Home, a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am at Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport, RI. Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown, RI.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Jesus Saviour Church, 1 Vernon Avenue, Newport, RI, 02840.

