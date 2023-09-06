City Of Newport Seeks Public Input As They Kick Off Strategic Planning Process

The City of Newport is asking community members and stakeholders to help update the City Council’s Strategic Plan.

As one of the City’s visioning documents, the City Council’s Strategic Plan aims to ensure that the City’s priorities align with those expressed by the community by identifying an overarching vision for the City and guide where and how it focuses its resources.

As a first step in what will be a two-phase process, the City is currently soliciting community feedback via an online feedback tool and ideas board found at www.CityofNewport.com/StrategicPlan.

The first phase aims to gather input from community members on the City’s existing Strategic Plan. This initial feedback will be used to inform the City Council when they update the Strategic Plan and create a new draft framework in late October. The first phase of online community feedback will occur throughout September.

Once the draft is developed, community members will have an additional opportunity to provide feedback to the City related to the priorities.

The second phase of online community feedback will occur throughout November.

Both parts of the strategic planning process are being led by Raftelis, a national consultancy focused on helping local governments thrive.

More information about the Council’s strategic planning process, including a link for the Council’s existing plan, can be found online at www.CityofNewport.com/StrategicPlan.

