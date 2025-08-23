Obituary: Carolyn A. Musgrave

Carolyn Ann Musgrave, age 73, of George St, Newport, RI passed away after a short illness on August 21, 2025. She was born in Waterville, Maine to the late Charles and Emily (McFarland) Clifford.

Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 53 years Nigel Musgrave, her children James (Lisa) Musgrave of Providence, RI and Andrew (Emily) Musgrave of Needham, MA, her grandchildren Lillian Musgrave, Clara Musgrave, Charles Musgrave, Madeleine Musgrave all of Providence, RI, Michaela Musgrave and Isaiah Musgrave of Needham, MA, her sisters Susan (Jon) McLaughlin and Elizabeth Adamz of Houlton, ME, her sister in law Toni (David) Dickey. She is predeceased by her brother William Clifford and brother-in-law Craig Adamz.

Carolyn graduated from Mount Merci Academy in Waterville, Maine where she was a National Merit Scholar, member of the National Classical League (studying Latin), and the National Honor Society. During the summers, she worked as a Candy Striper and nurse’s aide at the Maine State Hospital.

She attended the University of Rhode Island, where she met Nigel. She graduated Magna Cum Laude earning a BA in Anthropology and was a member of Phi Kappa Phi. She lived in Wakefield for several years before moving to Newport, where her husband purchased Carrellas Pharmacy. While Nigel filled the prescriptions, Carolyn managed the books and raised her two sons. When the children were in school, she opened her business, Knitting Needles, which she ran for 25 years. When family called and her two youngest grandchildren needed a babysitter, she sold her business to take care of them, riding the Peter Pan bus up to Boston every week.

Carolyn was an extremely talented seamstress and craftswoman. She was famous for the “Nanna pants” she sewed for her grandchildren and her many unique sweaters, hats, and vests. Ever dedicated to her family, she spent 9 months knitting a 6-foot-wide chuppah for Andrew and Emily’s wedding. She was also a fantastic cook, a talent she passed on to her sons.

She and Nigel loved to travel, especially to London, where the days were spent museum hunting and the evenings at whatever plays were available at the half-price ticket booth.

She and Nigel traveled extensively throughout Europe and the United States until Covid curtailed their travels. She enjoyed watching her granddaughters on the stage, in dance recitals and cello performances as well as her grandsons’ myriad athletic activities.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 27 from 4-7 pm in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rhode Island Food Bank, https://rifoodbank.org/.

