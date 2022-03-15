Obituary: Donald Wayne Costa, Jr. (1955 – 2022)

Donald Wayne Costa, Jr., 66, of 13 3rd street, Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, alongside his immediate family, in Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Deborah A. (Medeiros) Costa for 26 years. Donald is survived by his wife, Deborah A. Costa, his step-sons; Joshua Michael and Jamie Allan Barao, and his only step-grandson; Allan Cespedes Barao. Donald was also predeceased by his step-brothers; Edward James, FL, and William James, NV.

Donald was born in Newport, RI, to the late Donald W. and Emily R. (Marshall) Costa. He was a resident of Sunny Acres in Portsmouth, RI, for 32 years. Donald loved being outside by the water fishing, quahogging, clamming, and boating with his step-sons. Donald was a talented and innovative whittler, from wood carving to landscaping. He also had a passion for all types of music and loved playing the acoustic guitar in his past time. He started working for the City of Newport, Water Department, as a laborer in 1986. He worked for the city for over 24 years servicing the community, retiring in 2010. Donald loved his animals Sasha, Snowball and Peanut.

To honor Donald’s wishes, services will be private.

The family requests for those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation in his honor to Potter League For Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842.

