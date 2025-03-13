Obituary: Edna M. Janes (1945-2025)

Edna Mary Janes passed away at the Grand Islander Nursing home on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Edna resided on Aquidneck Island her entire life. She was born in Newport on October 10, 1945, and lived there for more than 60 years before moving to Middletown in 2014.

Edna was the daughter of the late William E. and Edna M. (Millett) Janes. She was a sister of the late William E. Jr., Joseph M., Catherine M. (Sister Mary Joseph Michael) and Juliette Janes.

She is survived by her brother, Francis X. Janes of Virginia Beach, VA, Lillian M. Knight of Montana and Patricia A. Magill of Portsmouth, RI.

Edna was sweet, gentle and quiet woman, devoted to her family and friends, willing to lend a helping hand to others when needed. She was always ready to spend time with and play with her nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

Edna graduated from St. Catherine’s Academy in Newport, enrolled in Angelo’s School of Beauty and worked as a beautician in Newport for several years, before going to work for the City of Newport. She worked at the Police Station as a dispatcher and then moved to City Hall to work in the Canvassing Department. Edna along with her sister Julie ran Janes Variety Store on Prospect Hill Street in Newport, where you could get newspapers and magazines, and fabulous penny candy!

Edna loved to travel, especially to Florida, Maine and Hawaii. She was known for her outstanding knitting, crocheting and drawing skills. She made many detailed Irish Fisherman sweaters for her family and friends and always had several projects going at once. Edna loved Christmas and decorated every nook and cranny in her house. All who were lucky to view her talented art were in awe of her expansive Christmas Village scenes under her tree.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 12, 2025 at St. Mary’s Church, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary’s Church, PO Box 547, Newport, RI 02840 or by visiting www.stmarynewportri.org.

