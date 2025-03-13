Preservation Society Announces Schedule of Events for 2025

The Preservation Society of Newport County, known for welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors annually to the historic Newport Mansions, is set to host a slate of premier events in 2025. These signature gatherings celebrate art, history, culture, and the scenic beauty of Newport, making them highlights of the city’s social calendar.

Here’s a look at the major events coming to the Newport Mansions in 2025:

• “The Newport ‘Piccolo Simposio’: Italian Influence in Newport”: April 3, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at Rosecliff, 548 Bellevue Ave. This smaller-scale relaunch of the Newport Symposium, last held in 2019, will offer a daylong immersion into Italian art and design in Gilded Age Newport, and their continuing influence today. Five expert speakers will examine art collecting, furniture and woodwork, Renaissance-inspired architecture, landscapes and gardens, and more, followed by tours of The Breakers, The Elms and Chateau-sur-Mer. Reception at Rosecliff, 5:30-7 p.m. See www.newportmansions.org/ events/piccolo-simposio .

• The Newport Flower Show, “A Floral Fair”: June 20-22 at Rosecliff. The 29th annual Newport Flower Show will fill the first floor and terrace of Tessie Fair Oelrich’s 1902 mansion with colorful and captivating exhibits of floral design, botanical arts and horticulture. Garden displays and a vibrant Marketplace will cover the oceanside back lawn. Tickets will be available to Preservation Society members starting April 1 and to the general public starting April 4. See www.newportmansions.org/ events/the-newport-flower- show-a-floral-fair .

• A Weekend of Coaching: August 15-17, various locations. Held every three years, this unique event brings colorful 19th-century coaches drawn by teams of highly trained horses to Newport and surrounding areas. The coaches and their expert drivers will give an exhibition of driving skills on the grounds of The Elms on Saturday morning, August 16; the exhibition is free and open to the public. A social highlight of the summer will be the Coaching Dinner Dance at The Breakers on Saturday evening, August 16.

• The Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival: September 19-21 at Rosecliff. The 20th annual festival will include nearly two dozen tasting seminars featuring wines from around the world, along with select beers, cocktails, spirits and culinary delights. Guests will enjoy further sampling inside the well-stocked Tasting Tent with participating vendors and restaurants. The festival also will include the return of the signature Connoisseur’s Dinner, Vintner Dinner and Sunday Jazz Brunch, as well as a series of special dinners hosted by local fine restaurants. Tickets for the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival will be available in July. More information will be posted at www.newportmansions.org/ events/newport-mansions-wine- food-festival-2025 .

• The Newport Symposium, “The French Influence in Newport”: November 6-7 at Rosecliff and Marble House. Details to come.

• Holidays at the Newport Mansions: November 22 through January 1, 2026, at The Breakers, Marble House, The Elms and Chateau-sur-Mer. All four National Historic Landmark houses will be lavishly decorated for the holiday season with Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands, poinsettias (including the 15-foot-tall poinsettia “tree” at The Breakers) and more. Admission is by regular Newport Mansions tickets or Preservation Society membership.

• Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: select dates November 21 through December 28, 4-8 p.m. A half-mile-long path through the 13-acre landscape glitters with hundreds of thousands of holiday lights, illuminated displays and sparkling surprises while music fills the winter air. Special Sparkling Lights ticket required; includes the interior of The Breakers decorated in holiday splendor. Enjoy treats and adult beverages for purchase at the back terrace and The Breakers Welcome Center. Tickets will be available in autumn.

In addition to these major events, the Preservation Society also holds numerous lectures, educational programs, children’s activities, special events for members, and celebrations including the Mid-Autumn Festival and Trick or Treat at The Breakers. All will be listed under “Events & Programs” on the Newport Mansions website.

