RIPTA bus crashes into woods in Jamestown below Rt 138

A RIPTA bus crashed into the woods below RT 138 in Jamestown at North Road Saturday night around 7:30pm.

When police and fire arrived on the scene, the found two occupants on the bus. Both were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jamestown and State police are investigating the cause of the accident, DEM responded to ensure no harmful materials were introduced to the surrounding environment.

