Obituary: Joan Murphy Chapdelaine (1936-2023)

Joan Murphy Chapdelaine, RN, PhD. of Newport, RI died September 6, 2023, at home surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late Armand “Chappy’ Chapdelaine.

Born in Newport, she was a daughter of the late Helen (Hamilton) Murphy and Quentin Murphy. Joan and Chappy were married in 1960. Joan graduated from Salve Regina College with a B.S. degree in nursing and began her career as an instructor at the Newport Hospital School of Nursing. After earning her M.S. degree in nursing from Boston University, she accepted a position as director of nursing at the former Truesdale Hospital in Fall River, MA and was later appointed director of the nursing component of the Rhode Island cancer control program. She later returned to nursing administration at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, as an associate administrator for nursing.

In 1980, she returned to nursing education as a professor of nursing at Salve Regina University. She continued her education by earning a M.S. in health service administration from Salve Regina University and a PhD. from Walden University. Joan eventually became the director of the graduate program of HSA and retired from Salve Regina as Professor Emerita of management and health care administration, ending over a 50-year career in health care.

Joan was a consultant to the National Cancer Institute, a verified faith community nurse and an ANA certified nurse administrator, advanced level. She was listed in many editions of “Who’s Who”, the National Distinguished Service Registry in nursing and The Distinguished Leadership Award from Walden University. A member of Sigma Beta Tau and Phi Beta Delt, she also served as a consultant and participant in biomedical ethics at various health care facilities.

A lifelong resident of Newport’s Fifth Ward, Joan was a communicant of St. Augustin’s Church, where she was a eucharistic minister, former CCD instructor and parish nurse. She was a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Salve Regina University Alumni Association.

She is preceded in death by sisters and brother-in-law: Doris Beaudeatte, Antoinette Barthlemy, Gertrude Biggins and Herve Chapdelaine and her niece Cathy Bowley.

Joan is survived by her sister Judith Bowley (George) of Haymarket, VA; her nieces Linda Werner, Esq. of Santa Barbara, CA; Lisa Carver (Allen) of Jefferson, MD, Laurie Dupuis, Psy.D. (Craig) of Haymarket, VA. Her great-nieces and nephews, Chelsea, Christopher and Carl Werner; Amy and Rachel Carver and Sharon and Mandy Dupuis. She also leaves behind her constant companion and best friend Buddy.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday, September 10, 2023, from 3:00PM-5:00PM in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, September 11, 2023 at St Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Ave, Newport at 10:00AM. Burial St. Columba Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Augustin’s Church Capital Campaign Fund, PO Box 357, Newport, RI 02840, www.staugustinnewport.org/capital-campaign or to Salve Regina University Scholarship Fund, Office of Advancement, 100 Ochre Point Ave, Newport, RI 02840, www.salve.edu/giving-at-salve-regina.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

