Obituary: John Stoddard Cook Peckham (1935-2025)

John Stoddard Cook Peckham, 90, of Little Compton, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 24, 2025. He was the beloved husband of Cynthia (Roque) Peckham.

Born in Newport, RI, on February 26, 1935, he was the son of the late Charles and Marion (Cook) Peckham.

John by nature was a skilled outdoorsman, well known for his passion for hunting, fishing and trapping. He was a lineman for the Newport Electric Company for 33 years. A graduate of Roger’s High School in Newport, he spent a decade working at the Newport Creamery, where he met his wife, Cindy. This past June, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

In his younger years, he worked for Bartlett Tree Experts, and was actively involved in 4-H and the Future Farmers of America. He honorably served in the National Guard for seven years in both Rhode Island and Connecticut. Additionally, he was a proud member of the National Rifle Association and served as the president of the Rhode Island Trappers Association.

John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Cynthia, his daughters; Nicole Peckham Carter, and her husband John, Nadine Flowers, and her husband Stephen, his former son-in-law; Mark Page, and his grandchildren; Dale Lima, John Peckham, Keegan Page, Ali Peckham, Kyle Peckham, Jameson Peckham, Addison Page, Lauren Flowers and Hailey Peckham.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his son John A. L. Peckham, and his sisters Beatrice Shanahan and Dorothy Comstock.

Services will be private.