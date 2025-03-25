Obituary: Sheila Foley Perry (1940-2025)

Sheila Foley Perry, 84, of Newport, RI, passed away on March 19, 2025.

The daughter of Thomas Patrick Foley Sr. and Margaret (O’Connell) Foley, Sheila was born in Newport, RI in 1940. Upon graduating from St. Catherine’s Academy in 1958, Sheila received a degree in American History at Salve Regina University. She also went on to receive two master’s degrees in special education and enjoyed many years teaching. In her retirement, she ran the Bed and Breakfast on the Point, formerly at 102 Third Street, with her husband George. Sheila will be remembered for her love of reading, travel, Awful Awfuls, and First Beach.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 37 years, George C. Perry Jr., and her parents.

Sheila is survived by two sons, George C. Perry III of Newport and Christopher T. Perry of Newport, grandchildren Emily D. Perry of NY, Megan M. Perry and Erin E. Perry of MA, as well as her brother Thomas P. Foley Jr. of Tiverton, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 28, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Church, corner of Broadway & Mann Ave, Newport, at 9:30 am. A private burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sheila’s honor to the National Public Radio (NPR) Network, https://www.npr.org/support/

