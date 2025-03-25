144-Acre Equestrian Estate in Hopkinton Hits the Market for $2,495,000

377 Woodville Road | Hopkinton, RI | 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3.037 sq ft | offered by Nicole Maine of Compass Rhode Island for $2,495,000.

Nestled amid the rolling hills of the countryside, this custom post-and-beam home offers a harmonious blend of timeless craftsmanship and rural charm. With three bedrooms, two baths, and over 3,000 square feet of inviting living space, the residence is a celebration of classic design and modern comfort.

The interiors are warmed by wide pine floors and anchored by a dramatic two-story stone fireplace, which serves as the heart of the open-concept living area. Sunlit windows frame views of the surrounding pastures, while the adjoining country kitchen, complete with rustic cabinetry and modern appliances, flows seamlessly into the dining and family rooms. A second wood-burning fireplace enhances the cozy atmosphere. For added convenience, a mudroom ensures tidy storage, and a first-floor bedroom and bath provide easy accessibility.

Upstairs, two generously sized bedrooms offer serene retreats, sharing a well-appointed full bath. The finished walkout lower level offers flexible living space—ideal for a recreation room, home gym, or additional guest quarters.

The home sits on a breathtaking 144-acre expanse, including 30 acres of cleared land featuring fertile hay fields. Equestrian enthusiasts will find delight in the four-stall barn, complete with an automatic heated waterer, paddocks, and a riding ring. A set of chicken coops adds to the farmstead’s charm. For moments of relaxation, a pool and poolside cabana with a full bath await, while a detached garage with a wood-burning furnace provides ample space for equipment or hobbies.

With the added potential for subdivision, this estate is not only a pastoral sanctuary but a rare opportunity to shape a lasting legacy of country living. Located just a short drive from local conveniences yet surrounded by nature’s tranquility, it offers the best of both worlds.

Discover the timeless elegance and endless possibilities that await at this exceptional countryside retreat.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

