Obituary: Louise M. Costley (1936-2024)

Louise M. Costley, 88, passed away at home with her daughter on Friday, October 25, 2024 after a long battle with dementia.

Louise was the daughter of the late Lena Bowley Mello and Joseph Mello. She was predeceased by her son, Christopher Costley. Louise leaves her daughter Denise Truver of Tiverton, her brother William Mello of London, England, her sister, Joette Winberry of North Carolina and her granddaughters, Aelish Truver of Roanoke, VA, and Nicole Ferreira, of Wickford, RI. She is also survived by her cousin Paul Hamill and god-daughter Linda Pelkey, who loved and cared for her until the very end.

Louise graduated from St. Catherine Academy in 1954 and went on to work as a legal secretary for a local law firm until she married and started a family. She later went to work at St. Joseph of Cluny School, first as a volunteer in the library and then as the school’s secretary for 34 years. She would never have called her time there work; it was a labor of love. The students, faculty and her beloved Cluny sisters were a source of great joy and pride for Louise. In 1997, Louise was honored to become an Affiliate of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Cluny.

A woman of deep faith, she was a lifelong parishioner of St. Augustin’s Church, she spent many years as a lector and volunteering in the rectory. She enjoyed volunteering at the annual Christmas bazaar and celebrated many holidays and big life events at St. Augustin’s.

Her Irish pride showed as a Lady Hibernian, along with her love of learning the Gaelic language and the tin whistle. Politics was another interest, working the polls for many years. An avid reader, she loved to share her favorite books with her loyal friend, Dennis Brumley who visited with her every week for over 14 years. Louise spent many years bowling as part of a women’s league and later exchanged that for weekly lunches with another group of good friends, Happy, Priscilla, Marion, Joan, Nettie and whoever else cared to join. The lunches eventually turned into Sunday coffee at McDonald’s which she enjoyed up until a few weeks before her passing. Monthly dinners with “the cousins” were something Louise also looked forward to eagerly. Debbie DeMello, who started as her hairdresser, became a treasured friend whom she loved dearly. Louise was blessed with an incredible group of lifelong friends and some new ones along the way.

Through an interesting chain of events, in 2020, Louise learned of and met her brother, William Mello. She was thrilled to finally have a sibling. Getting to know William and having him visit was a highlight for her and she was so grateful for the time they had together. In 2024, Louise learned of a sister, Joette Winberry, but they sadly were unable to connect before Louise’s death.

Louise’s family would like to extend our deepest thanks to her amazing caregivers, Stephanie, Sandy, and April. Their love and dedication towards Louise allowed her to remain at home until the end as she wished. Thank you also to HopeHealth Hospice nurses, Ruth and Christine, CNA Michelle and social worker, Maureen. Your professionalism is unmatched. You made sure that Louise was treated with kindness and compassion, while supporting her daughter and allowing Louise to leave this life with grace and dignity.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2024, from 4:00-7:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 10:00 am in St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St & Memorial Blvd, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Sister of St. Joseph of Cluny Sisters, www.clunyusandcanada.org, HopeHealth Hospice, www.hopehealthco.org. or Lighthouse Animal Shelter, www.lighthouseanimalshelter.org.

