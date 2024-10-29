Rhode Island Lawmakers Honored for Advocacy in Children’s Welfare

The Rhode Island Coalition for Children and Families (RICCF) honored Senators Joshua Miller and Alana M. DiMario and Representatives Teresa A. Tanzi and Tina L. Spears for their legislative achievements Monday at its annual Policy and Awards Luncheon. This event, first launched in 2018, celebrates leaders who promote the success and welfare of children and families in Rhode Island.

Co-chaired by Sen. Louis P. DiPalma and Rep. Julie A. Casimiro, the luncheon drew a strong legislative presence, including House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi. Honorees shared reflections on their commitment to issues affecting children and families.

“I am lucky to have enjoyed a long, productive relationship with RICCF advocating for the children of our state,” said Sen. Miller, who is retiring after 18 years. Miller’s work includes landmark efforts to make health insurance more accessible for families, notably through a bill eliminating health status as a factor in insurance rates.

Rep. Tanzi, chair of the Human Services Subcommittee of the House Finance Committee, highlighted RICCF’s ongoing support for a proposed child tax credit, saying, “This is a moment of celebration but also a reminder of the work we have left… A child tax credit would directly contribute to the financial stability of families and reduce child maltreatment and malnourishment.”

Sen. DiMario and Rep. Spears also underscored their dedication to advancing the well-being of Rhode Island’s children. DiMario noted, “RICCF does vital advocacy work to inform these decisions.” Spears, executive director of the Community Provider Network of Rhode Island, emphasized the importance of state resources in supporting vulnerable families.

Darlene Allen, CEO of Adoption Rhode Island, received the Guiding Light Award, while RICCF’s Heroes Among Us Award went to Brenda Alejo and Tyrone Jackson of the Parent Support Network of Rhode Island.

Founded in 2015, RICCF unites nonprofit providers in advocating for resources and policies to safeguard children’s safety, health, and success across the state.

