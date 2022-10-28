Hurricane Sandy Newport RI
Photos – 10 Years Ago Hurricane Sandy Hits Newport, RI

Hurricane Sandy hit Newport RI on October 29, 2012.

Sandy was responsible for at least 72 deaths in the United States and caused an estimated $81.9 billion in damages. It was the fourth-costliest US storm behind Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and hurricanes Harvey and Maria in 2017, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Hurricane Sandy Newport RI 1
Bowen’s Wharf – credit: Stephen Coyne
Hurricane Sandy Newport RI 9
Upper Thames – Credit: DJ List
Hurricane Sandy Newport RI 10
Mackerel Cove – Credit: Stephen Fasano

Hurricane Sandy Newport RI 2 Hurricane Sandy Newport RI 3 Hurricane Sandy Newport RI 4 Hurricane Sandy Newport RI 5 Hurricane Sandy Newport RI 6 Hurricane Sandy Newport RI 7 Hurricane Sandy Newport RI 8

Hurrican Sandy Newport RI 18

Hurricane Sandy Newport RI 11
Mackerel Cove – Credit: Stephen Fasano
Hurricane Sandy Newport RI 12
Credit: Stephen Fasano

Hurricane Sandy Newport RI 13

Hurricane Sandy Newport RI 14

Hurricane Sandy Newport RI 15

Hurricane Sandy Newport RI 16

Hurricane Sandy Newport RI 17

Hurricane Sandy Newport RI 19
Credit: Lauren Cohen
Hurricane Sandy Newport RI 20
Credit: Brian Lima Photography
Hurricane Sandy Newport RI 21
1st Beach – Credit: Brian Lima Photogr to the original photos.

