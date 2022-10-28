Photos – 10 Years Ago Hurricane Sandy Hits Newport, RI

Hurricane Sandy hit Newport RI on October 29, 2012.

Sandy was responsible for at least 72 deaths in the United States and caused an estimated $81.9 billion in damages. It was the fourth-costliest US storm behind Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and hurricanes Harvey and Maria in 2017, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.





