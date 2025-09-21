Obituary: Manuel Garcia (1950-2025)

Manuel “Manny” Estulano Garcia, 75, of Middletown RI died unexpectedly at Newport Hospital on Friday, September 19, 2025. Born on February 8, 1950 in Faial Azores to the late Estulano and Irene Garcia. Manny immigrated to the US at the age of 10. He become a proud US citizen in the 1960s. He married his wife Maria Manuela (DeFreitas) Garcia on November 21, 1970. They settled in Middletown RI where they raised their only child, Lisa Garcia. Besides his wife and daughter he is also survived by his two grandchildren who were his greatest joy in life, Jaylen and Kaylee Butler.

In his younger years, he loved working on cars, which led to his first job at Viti Motors. He later worked at Director Shipyard and Mello Construction, eventually retiring from JAM Construction in 2018. Even after retiring, he stayed busy working part time landscaping for family.

When he wasn’t working, he could often be found tending to his yard or lending a helping hand to a neighbor. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing and digging for quahogs. He always loved being by the water during the warmer months. As the weather turned cooler, he loved settling in to watch NASCAR races. While he found joy in all these pastimes, nothing made him prouder or happier than watching his grandchildren play football and hockey. They were the light of his life and his greatest source of pride. His “Grandson” and “My Baby” as he called them.

Manny will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Especially by his little sister and extended family. He was truly one of best.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday September 24th from 4:00 to 7:00 in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway in Newport.

In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to: