Obituary: Margaret M. Rosa (1947 – 2022)

Margaret M. Rosa (Peggy) 75, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away March 8, 2022 peacefully at home. Margaret was born in Newport to the late Henry and Anna (Geary) Gaudet. She was the wife of Albert A. Rosa to whom she was married to for 56 years. Albert was not only Peggy’s high school sweetheart, he was the love of her life.

Peggy, a native to Newport, was raised in the 5th Ward and attended Rogers High School graduating in 1964. Margaret worked diligently as a supervisor of dispersing at NUSC for over 25 years. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her passions included, gardening, walking her beloved dogs and indulging in a good clam boil especially when it came to the lobster. One of the things she cherished most was taking on new adventures up and down the coast, discovering lighthouses, and seeing the world with her daughter Margaret (Muggs).

Margaret is survived by her husband Albert A. Rosa, her children, daughter Denise Rosa of Newport, daughter Michelle Rosa of Southington CT, son A.J Rosa and wife Libby of Newport, and son Richard and Kristin Rosa of Richmond. She is also survived by her sister Patricia Perry of Middletown RI and many nieces and nephews. Peggy leaves behind four grandchildren, Ashley and Jack Rosa of Newport RI, and Olivia and Richard (Jr) Rosa of Richmond RI.

Margaret is preceded in death by her daughter Margaret Mary, and brothers Joe Gaudet, Richard Gaudet, and Jackie Gaudet.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 12, 9:30-11AM, Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Her funeral service will be held immediately in the funeral home at 11AM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Newport Fire Department/ Rescue Service.

