Obituary: Francesca Simone “Franki” Galeazzi (1996 – 2022)

Francesca Simone “Franki” Galeazzi, age 25, of Newport, RI and formerly of Lynn, chose to end her journey in life on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, after her battle with mental health challenges. She was the beloved daughter of Sheila S. Belliveau and David J. Galeazzi. Born in Salem in 1996, Francesca was raised and educated in Lynn. She attended Shoemaker Elementary School, Pickering Middle School and graduated from Lynn Classical High School in 2014, where she was elected President of the National Honor Society and was one of the greatest athletes to ever play at the school. She was an Item, NEC and Agganis All-Star in soccer, basketball and softball and was named NEC Female Athlete of the Year.

She went on to receive her Bachelor’s Degree from Salve Regina University in 2018, where she also played soccer and softball and was named CCC Rookie of the Year in 2015 and CCC League MVP in 2016 in Softball. She later went on to receive her Master’s Degree from Sacred Heart University in 2020. Growing up, Francesca played for Wyoma Little League Softball, Greater Lynn Babe Ruth Softball, St. Pius V CYO Basketball and Lynn Youth “Breakers” Soccer and worked as a Park and Recreation Instructor for the City of Lynn.

During her time at Salve Regina University, Francesca found her passion of service to others. Her social work internships led her to Sojourn’s Collegiate Ministry and mission work with adolescent girls and human trafficking. She worked with La Casa del Jardin, a safe-house for survivors of sex trafficking in Tijuana, Rosarito, Mexico. While studying social work in Newport, she found a love for children through nannying.

Francesca was an active and beloved member at OceanPointe Christian Church in Middletown, RI, a place that was close to her heart. During the summer of 2021, her ministry led her to Kenya with Missions of Hope, a Christian based organization for social work and educating young boys and girls.

Francesca was a fierce, free-spirited, strong-willed and selfless young woman. She was a loyal sister and friend and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Sheila and David and his partner Jamie Kennedy, Francesca was the loving sister of Briana Galeazzi, Gabriella “Gabbi” Galeazzi and her fiancé Jonathan Prone and Nicholas “Nico” Galeazzi. She is also survived by her grandmother Sheila Belliveau; her aunts and uncles, Thomas and Eileen Belliveau, Timothy and Lisa Belliveau, Kathleen Belliveau, Christopher Galeazzi and Jennifer Galeazzi; her special family, Francis “Uncle Frank” and Felicia “Ciocia” Rooney and her Godmothers Karen and Colleen Rooney and her many cousins, close friends, teammates, coaches and mentors including the late Jay Alicudo. Francesca was predeceased by her grandparents, Thomas Belliveau and George and Cynthia Galeazzi.

Service Information: A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, March 13, 2022 in the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 67 Ocean St. (Rt. 1A), Lynn at 3p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be on Sunday from 12-3p.m., prior to the Funeral Service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Francesca’s memory may be made to https://gofund.me/a0c04921 Those donations will be distributed to causes she was most passionate about. Direction and online guestbook at www.solimine.com

