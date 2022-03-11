Rhode Island elementary school teacher arrested for child molestation

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and Burrillville Police Chief Stephen J. Lynch announced today that a North Smithfield man has been arraigned in Providence County Superior Court on multiple felony counts of child molestation stemming from incidents alleged to have occurred between 2011 and 2012 while he worked as a substitute teacher at a Burrillville elementary school.

Michael Langelier (age 56) is charged with five counts of second-degree child molestation. The defendant was arraigned on March 10, 2022 and entered a plea of not guilty.

As alleged in court filings, the defendant sexually assaulted a female victim under the age of 14 multiple times between 2011 and 2012.

The defendant is scheduled for a hearing for determination of an attorney on March 24, 2022, in Providence County Superior Court.

Lieutenant Guy Riendeau and Detective Rebecca Carvalho of the Burrillville Police Department and Special Assistant Attorney General David Bonzagni of the Office of the Attorney General are leading the investigation and prosecution of the case.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!