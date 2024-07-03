Obituary: Martine Vieira (1975-2024)

Martine Day Vieira, aged 48, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2024. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness and cherished memories. Martine was known for her warm heart, her feisty spirit, and her ability to brighten any space with her presence. Her strength was unmatched and her ability to overcome overwhelming obstacles inconceivable.

Martine is survived by her steadfast mother Diana, devoted father Al, and treasured brother Jacob (April). She was a beloved aunt to her nephews, Damian and Oliver, whom she adored. Martine will be deeply missed by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Martine was a proud graduate of Rogers High School in Newport. She found fulfillment in her work at the Salvation Army after-school program and at Looking Upwards. Martine had a passion for interacting with people and making genuine connections, which made her a treasured colleague, trusted confidant, and good friend to many.

Martine’s hobbies brought her great joy. She collected rocks from places she loved to visit. Several characters from books, movies, and television held a special place in Martine’s heart and she enjoyed shopping for and displaying their memorabilia.

Martine was an excellent card player and storyteller. Any funny experience that she shared with you was fair game for a future story. She was also a talented doodler and author of short poems. Everyone who received one of her custom-made, personalized greeting cards was sure to be delighted and made to feel special.

Martine will be remembered for her ear-to-ear smile, her compassion toward others, and her unwavering loyalty to family and friends. Her departure leaves a void in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

Martine’s kindness and generosity touched many lives, and her memory will live or in the hearts of those who loved her. May she rest in eternal peace.

A celebration of Martine’s life will be held for family and friends on a future date.