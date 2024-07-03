Newport Mansions Hosts Family-Fun Events This Summer

The Newport Mansions are set to transform summer into a season of fun and creativity for families with their new lineup of activities taking place on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout July and August.

Kicking off the festivities, Traveling Tuesdays will occur every Tuesday from July 9 through August 20, between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Each session will unfold at a different Newport Mansions property, featuring a unique theme ranging from wildlife conservation to Colonial-era toys and collecting artifacts. Young attendees will not only learn about these themes but also engage in crafting projects using provided supplies.

Meanwhile, Thursdays in the Garden will run from July 11 through August 22, also from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the Green Animals Topiary Garden in Portsmouth, R.I. These sessions promise children an immersive experience in nature, covering topics from bees to butterflies and plant growth. Each Thursday will blend learning with creative and active elements, making for engaging mornings in the gardens.

Participants will have the opportunity to earn stamps in their Newport Mansions Passport for each program they attend. After collecting four stamps, children will be rewarded with a special prize.

Advance registration is required for all programs, which are designed for children aged 5 to 7, accompanied by their caregivers. Older and younger siblings are welcome to join as well.

For more information and to register, visit www.newportmansions.org/events/traveling-tuesdays-thursdays-in-the-garden-2024.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

