Luxury Barrington Estate Steps from Rhode Island Country Club Hits Market for $3,850,000

24 Cedar Avenue | Barrington, RI | 5 bedrooms, 5 1/2 bathrooms, 7,860 sq ft | offered by Kira Greene of Compass for $3,850,000.

Just steps away from the prestigious Rhode Island Country Club, this meticulously renovated estate sets a new standard for luxury living. Situated on a sprawling property, the home promises privacy and idyllic views throughout the year.

As you arrive via the elongated driveway, the expansive yard reveals itself, providing an ideal setting for children’s play, neighborhood gatherings, and formal functions. The property boasts resort-style amenities, including a picturesque pool, a charming cabana, a gas fire pit, and multiple patios for outdoor entertaining.

The welcoming main floor, introduced by a grand foyer, leads to spacious and open interiors. The gourmet kitchen, complete with a butler’s pantry and wine room, seamlessly flows into the family room and a separate sitting area. These spaces are enhanced by built-ins, a fireplace, and a powder room, creating a cozy yet elegant atmosphere. Natural light fills the expansive breakfast nook, fostering a warm and inviting ambiance. The large dining room transitions into a breathtaking sunroom, offering panoramic views of the estate.

Functionality meets style in the mudroom, which features multiple closets and a full bath, providing secondary access to the home. This area connects to the three-car garage and outdoor living spaces.

The second floor continues to impress with an open living area, a laundry room, and four bedrooms, including three full bathrooms. The redesigned primary suite is a standout, featuring a custom walk-in closet, a fireplace, and a private deck. The luxurious primary bath is equipped with radiant floors, a fireplace, and a steam shower, creating a spa-like retreat.

The newly added third floor offers a tucked-away home office for a quiet workspace and a separate workout room, catering to all lifestyle needs. The finished and renovated lower level includes a guest suite and a recreational room with a full bathroom, perfect for hosting visitors.

This Barrington estate embodies the essence of luxury living, combining sophisticated design with unparalleled amenities. Whether for daily living or entertaining, this home offers an extraordinary lifestyle opportunity.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

