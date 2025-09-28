Obituary: Mary Fougere (1929-2025)

Mary L. Fougere, 96, of Newport, RI, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 22, 2025. Born in Bristol, RI on April 8, 1929, she was the daughter of William and Catherine (White) Bottomley. She was the loving wife of the late Stephen P. Fougere for over 70 years.

Mary grew up in Bristol, attending parochial schools and graduated from Colt Memorial High School. As a young woman, Mary worked as an operator for New England Telephone until starting her family. Moving to Newport, she and Stephen became faithful parishioners of St. Augustin Church, and active members of the Newport County Saltwater Fishing Club. Together they shared their love of the ocean, working together, fishing together, and teaching their children and grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, spending much of her time and energy making sure they were cared for. In her free time, she enjoyed knitting and cross stitch, diving into a good puzzle and especially getting lost in a good book.

Mary is survived by a son Michael W. Fougere (Miriam) of Florida, four daughters, Katherine Fecteau (Paul) of Portsmouth, Patricia Baker of Newport, Marie Key of Saunderstown, and Annette Fougere Duke of Bristol, a sister in law Jeannette Perry of Portsmouth, along with 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and 4 nieces.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband Stephen P. Fougere, their son Stephen J. Fougere, and son in law Hugo “Sandy” Key. She is also preceded in death by her twin sister Sarah O’Connell, and her brothers William, Robert, and James Bottomley.

Mary will be sorely missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank the staff at Grand Islander for their care and support, and her roommate and puzzle partner, Charlotte.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 29, 2025 at 11:00am in St. Augustin Church, corner of Carroll and Harrison Ave, Newport. Private burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery.

Donations in her memory may be made to St. Augustin Church, PO Box 357, Newport, RI 02840

