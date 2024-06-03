Obituary: Mary J. Burns (1967-2024)

December 15, 1967 — May 31, 2024

Mary J. Burns, 56, of Newport, RI, passed away at her home on Friday, May 31, 2024.

Born in Newport, she was the daughter of the late William and Constance (DaPonte) Burns.

Mary was a member of the James L Maher Center since the age of three and has most recently lived in their Jimari Group Home on Carroll Avenue.

Mary worked as a mail clerk for Hood Enterprises in Portsmouth, at the Newport Naval Base and at the Maher Garden Center.

Mary was active in the Special Olympics, competing successfully in swimming at the State, National and International Games.

In addition to her Maher family, Mary leaves her siblings; Barbara Burns, Susan Burns Young and her husband Robert of Middletown and Naples, FL, Michael P. Burns and his wife Diane of Mesa, AZ, and William P Burns of Newport.

Mary is also survived by her much loved niece and nephews: Heather Burns Asta, Patrick Burns and Jim Tiernan, Joseph Tiernan and Ryan Tiernan as well as her grandnieces and grandnephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, June 06, 2024, from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Friday, June 7, at 10:00 in Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport, RI. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.

Donations in her memory may be made to the James L. Maher Center, 906 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown, RI 02842