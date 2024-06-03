Nelson Taylor and The Blackstone Team of Compass Providence Shatter Record with Sale of 66 Williams Street for $6,850,000

Compass, the #1 residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume, proudly announced the sale of 66 Williams Street in Providence for $6,850,000. Nelson Taylor, of Compass Providence’s Blackstone Team, represented the seller in this landmark transaction, which marks the highest residential home sale ever recorded in Providence, according to data maintained by the Statewide MLS.

Nestled on almost an acre of beautifully manicured grounds atop Providence’s historic College Hill, this home is one of the East Side’s last remaining sizable luxury estates. Built in 1810 by prominent Providence businessman John Corliss, the house was originally two stories tall. In 1812, it was purchased by Edward Carrington, who added a third floor and a front porch. The Carrington family owned the home until 1936, and it was declared a National Historic Landmark and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1970.

“What a special historic property—the absolute best in luxury real estate on the East Side of Providence,” commented Nelson Taylor. “We can’t be more thankful to the owners of 66 Williams, who trusted myself and The Blackstone Team to represent and complete what is the highest sale of a single-family home in the history of our amazing neighborhood.”

In 2023, The Blackstone Team ranked #3 in Medium Teams in Rhode Island and in the top 1000 Medium Teams in the Nation. The Blackstone Team, which began 22 years ago, has participated in over 1000 transactions, with almost $500M in total sales volume.

The sale of 66 Williams Street not only sets a new record but also underscores Compass’s leadership and expertise in the luxury real estate market. This historic transaction highlights the enduring appeal of Providence’s East Side and its unique blend of historical significance and modern luxury.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

