Newport Teachers to Wear Black in Protest After No Confidence Vote Against Superintendent

The Newport Teachers Union has cast a vote of no confidence in Schools Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain, reflecting growing dissatisfaction among educators regarding recent administrative decisions. On May 30, the Teachers’ Association of Newport (TAN) expressed their discontent with the leadership within Newport Schools.

Key concerns include the elimination of all interventionist positions, the issuance of displacement notices without prior union consultation, and the involuntary transfer of teachers. These actions have been perceived as a significant disrespect to Newport’s educators.

In response, TAN has organized a symbolic protest for the week of June 3-7. Teachers will wear black to mourn the perceived loss of respect from the Superintendent. The union’s statement highlights a broader concern: the adverse impact of these decisions on students’ education.

“We ultimately mourn the loss of direct support for our students who deserve the right to an equitable education,” a union representative stated.

This vote of no confidence underscores the deepening rift between the administration and the teaching staff, raising critical questions about the future direction and leadership of Newport Schools.

