Celebrity DJs set to play Spiffy’s party at Dockside this Saturday!

Mark your calendars for this Saturday, September 10th!

Red Cup Nation, the Los Angeles based celebrity DJ/Producer duo, is traveling across the country to play Spiffy’s End of Summer Bash at Dockside this Saturday at 9pm. These guys are legit and they play with some of the biggest names in entertainment including Drake and Diddy. The also produce songs with Tory Lanez and Wiz Khalifa, and tour with some of the biggest concerts & shows around the globe.

Red Cup Nation is known for their high energy shows and performances, and thus they’ve connected with Spiffy.

“Their energy is unmatched, this show is gonna be huge,” Spiffy Darko said. “I want to continue moving the needle towards more entertainment and bringing big names to the Newport and Southern RI area. We deserve it here, Newport is a gem the entire world needs to know about our amazing city.”

Be sure to catch Red Cup Nation and Spiffy at Dockside this Saturday September 10th. Tune in on Instagram @newport_nightlife for updates.

For more info and tickets, please visit https://www.spiffyent. com/red-cup-nation-dockside- newport

