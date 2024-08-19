Obituary: Paul J. Elshant (1984-2024)

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Paul J. Elshant, 40, of Middletown, RI, a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend.

Born in Wakefield, RI, he was the son of Catherine (Smith) Elshant and the late George E. Elshant Jr. of Middletown. Paul grew up in Middletown, playing town baseball and rising to the All Star team. Paul was a Middletown High School graduate (2002) and spent a few years working at CVS, where he met his wife, Erica. Falling in love at a young age, Paul and Erica built an extraordinary life together filled with laughter, travel, and true companionship. Paul started his career as a welder at Electric Boat in 2004, there he forged many friendships and lifelong friends. Our family is forever thankful for the outpouring of support from his friends at EB.

Paul and Erica were married in 2011 and welcomed their daughter, Ella, to the world on December 23, 2016. Ella was Paul’s absolute joy. He adored her and Erica more than anything in the world. He found great happiness in spending time with them, teaching Ella softball, showing her the world and going on many adventures with her and Erica. Paul and Erica attended church weekly and held their love for God close and shared their faith with Ella.

Paul had a deep passion for New England sports, attending Red Sox, Celtics, and Patriots games whenever he had the chance. As Ella grew up, he shared this love with her, taking pride in bringing her to games and cheering on the teams side by side.

Paul has given us many wonderful memories from family NASCAR trips, camping weekends, discovering new restaurants, seafood Sunday’s, and crawfish boils with Mamaw, working at Kempenaar’s Clambake, attending concerts and comedy shows, and many trips to Sturbridge Village. Paul helped carry on the family tradition of making hot pepper relish, an annual Elshant family event started by his Great Grandmother and taught to him by his Great Uncle Gene. Paul spent many hours in the garden and in the kitchen with Uncle Gene before Uncle Gene passed the recipe on to Paul to keep the tradition alive.

Paul was always the happiest guy in the room and he had a fierce love for all of his family and friends. He will be deeply missed.

Besides his wife and daughter, Paul leaves his mother, Cate and brothers, Gregory Elshant (Christina Raffa) of Portsmouth, Daniel Elshant (Danielle) of Middletown, and is predeceased by his sister, Amy Elshant. He also leaves behind his mother and father in-law, Susan and Edward Plouffe, and brother and sisters in-law, Kristen Cook (Daniel Baccari) of West Warwick, Jeremy Cook of Coventry, Whitney Mueller (Jon) of Plainfield Connecticut, and Koyne Plouffe of Coventry

Paul is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Carmen, Lorelei, and Sebastian Elshant, Michael Dylan and Drew Amaral, Isabella Cook, Logan Brayman, and Laila Mueller.

He was the grandson of the late George E. and Geraldine (Augustus) Elshant and the late Francis and Mary (MacNulty) Smith. Paul was loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Especially his second mother, Auntie Donna.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2024, from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

His funeral service will be on Friday, August 23, at 11:00 AM at Stony Lane Church, 921 Old Baptist Road, North Kingstown, RI.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ella’s College Fund: https://go.fidelity.com/x7bsij or directly to Erica Elshant, 54 Berkeley Court, Middletown, RI 02842

For more information, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

