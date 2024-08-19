Newport County Cops Crank Up DUI Crackdown for Labor Day Weekend—Drive Sober or Get Busted

This Labor Day weekend, cops across Newport County and beyond are gearing up to throw the book at impaired drivers. Officers from Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, Jamestown, Tiverton, Little Compton, and the Rhode Island State Police will team up for a high-octane crackdown on DUI offenders.

Starting Friday, August 30th, and running through Monday, September 1st, law enforcement is rolling out an all-hands-on-deck operation aimed at getting drunk and drugged drivers off the roads. The crackdown, backed by the Rhode Island Office on Highway Safety and the Police Chiefs Association, isn’t just about slapping cuffs on offenders—it’s about saving lives and keeping roadways safe.

Cops won’t be going it alone. Departments will join forces for tandem patrols, zeroing in on drivers who think they can get away with mixing booze or drugs and driving. Plus, they’re bringing in the big guns—Providence PD’s Breath Alcohol Testing (BAT) Mobile Unit. This rolling command center will make processing DUI arrests quicker and easier, including on-the-spot breathalyzer tests.

Adding to the police, Drug Recognition Experts will be on the lookout for anyone high behind the wheel. Their mission: to catch and evaluate drivers under the influence of controlled substances.

The message is loud and clear: if you’re planning to drink, plan for a safe ride home. Designate a sober driver or call a rideshare. And if you spot a driver who’s swerving, don’t hesitate to dial 911.

The cost of a rideshare is pocket change compared to a DUI—and the heartbreak that often follows.

Remember, folks: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

