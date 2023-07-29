Obituary: Philip Ardito (1949-2023)

Philip Ardito, 74, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, died on July 25, 2023. He was the husband of Nancy (Jurista) Ardito.

Born in Newport, RI on April 2, 1949, He was the son of Robert and Theta (Goodman) Ardito. Phil grew up in Newport, graduating from Rogers High School and then Roger Williams University. He worked in construction management his entire career. His work can be found throughout the state, working for the State Department of Education and several towns, including the CCRI Newport Campus, Pell School, Barrington Public Safety Complex and the RI Department of Corrections.

In his free time, Phil relaxed on summer days at Hazards Beach, or venturing out on his kayak. His family enjoyed many summer trips to Martha’s Vineyard. Gathering the family together for a meal was a treasure to Phil, especially his famous Christmas dinner, he always enjoyed cooking for his family.

Philip is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nancy (Jurista) Ardito of Portsmouth, and their son Todd Ardito of Charlestown, MA, and a large extended family including nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Funeral services will be private.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

