RPL Completes $3.2M Sale of Newport Custom-Built Contemporary Cottage

Residential Properties Ltd. announced Friday the sale of 166 Ruggles Avenue in Newport for $3.2 million. RPL Sales Associate Kim Winslow of their Providence office represented the buyer as the selling agent in this transaction.

Situated in the desirable Coggeshall and Ruggles neighborhood in Newport, this stunning, new custom-built Contemporary Cottage boasts a new landscape installation and 4,600 sq. ft. of gorgeous modern interiors. The home’s five ensuite bedrooms, 700-sq.-ft. lower-level walkout, 8-ft. white oak hardwood floors, and Fir wood ceilings make for the ultimate in comfort and style. The state-of-the art kitchen and butler’s pantry includes a Thermador Professional Series cooktop range, built-in double ovens, two Thermador 6-Program dishwashers, and more. Semi-custom Wood-Mode Brookhaven Cabinets with inset doors and natural wood accents lend more fine detail. The spacious open living and dining area includes 12-ft. folding patio doors which fully open to a spacious stone patio allowing for seamless indoor-outdoor living. Natural stone walls surround the lower patio and the driveway of this outstanding abode close to beaches, parks, and downtown for sparkling coastal living.

The selling agent, Kim Winslow serves all of Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts. Now almost two decades into a successful career in real estate, she continues to provide full-service experiences for buyers and sellers. For more information about Kim and to view her listings, please visit KimWinslowRealEstate.com.

