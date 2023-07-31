Lila Delman Compass Associate Broker Eric Kirton Facilitates Newport’s Sale of ‘The Boxcroft’ at 7 Red Cross Avenue

Lila Delman Compass, the premier luxury real estate brokerage in Rhode Island, announced Monday that Associate Broker Eric Kirton represented the buyer in the sale of 7 Red Cross Avenue, known as ‘The Boxcroft,’ in Newport. This noteworthy transaction highlights the strength of the local real estate market and the exceptional service provided by Lila Delman Compass professionals.

Located at 7 Red Cross Avenue in Newport, ‘The Boxcroft’ achieved a remarkable closing price of $3,500,000. This historic property, originally built by McKim, Mead and White for Samuel Colman, a noted watercolorist and collector, stands as a grand and historical home. It was originally a beautiful single-family residence but has been transformed into a magnificent 7-unit multi-family property, offering spacious and sun-filled apartments.

The three-level classic 19th-century home features an impressive array of six fireplaces, each making a grand statement in their respective rooms. The property is situated on a private fenced lot, boasting over an acre of land with mature landscaping, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere.

Each apartment within ‘The Boxcroft’ overlooks the picturesque fenced grounds. Five apartments comprise one bedroom each, while there is a two-bedroom unit and a studio apartment, ensuring a diverse and attractive living arrangement. Additionally, some units feature unique amenities such as enclosed porches and private entrances.

Lila Delman Compass holds the distinction of being the #1 brokerage in the United States and Rhode Island, achieving top rankings in transactions over $1 million and over $2.4 million in the state. For over a decade, Lila Delman

Compass has set the standard for luxury real estate in Rhode Island, establishing a legacy of excellence that continues to flourish.

For more information about Lila Delman Compass and its esteemed real estate professionals, please visit www.liladelman.com.

