Obituary: Tylee Marie Perry (1968-2024)

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Tylee Marie Perry, a beloved mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Born in Providence, RI on March 13, 1968, to James Everett & the late Christine Perry. Tylee’s warmth and loving spirit touched the lives of all who knew her. She was an adoring mother to her children, a devoted daughter to her mother, and a cherished sister to Elizabeth Perry, Ramea Perry, Kimberly Burdick, Brenda Octivanno Tia Perry and Arianna Everette.

Tylee’s passion for interior design, fashion, and antiques was apparent to all who knew her, you could see this in her home, with impeccable taste and organization in every corner of her home. She found joy in the simplicity of life, often spending quiet moments with a cup of coffee and a good book. She enjoyed bible study and her faith in Jehovah. Her love for her family and pets was unwavering, and she embraced the beauty of both with open arms.

Tylee’s legacy lives on through her 10 Children: Danielle Lee Drew Perry, Christina Marie Perry, Jasmine Francine Perry, Keisha Laray Michelle Perry and Ramea Lee Perry. David Leigh Drew, Kyeme Jamal Gallagher, Andrew Michael Perry, Xavier Vaughan Perry. As well as her 28 beloved grandchildren. Her memory will forever be cherished by those who were fortunate enough to have known her.

A funeral service to honor and celebrate Tylee’s life will be held July 2nd at 9:00am in Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Calling hours will follow the service from 10:00am to 11:00am. Burial will be private.

As we come together to bid farewell to Tylee, let us remember her for the love, warmth, and light she brought into the lives of others. May she rest in peace, knowing that her spirit will live on in the hearts of all who loved her.

Tylee was preceded in death by: her mother Christine Perry and her beloved son Marcus Cornielus Reckford Perry.