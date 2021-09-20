Biden to ease travel restrictions for foreign visitors who are vaccinated against Covid

The Biden Administration is implementing a new international air travel policy beginning early November and requiring all foreign nationals traveling to the United States to be fully vaccinated and show proof of a negative Covid test before boarding a US bound plane, the White House announced Monday.

The Biden administration is also tightening rules for unvaccinated U.S. citizens returning home. They will need to test one day before departure and test again after returning.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will also require airlines to collect and provide passenger information to aid contract tracing.

“In the coming weeks, CDC will be issuing a contact tracing order requiring airlines to collect current information for each U.S.-bound traveler, including their phone number and email address,” said Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator.

“This new system allows us to implement strict protocols to prevent the spread of COVID from passengers flying internationally into the United States by requiring adult foreign nationals traveling to the United States be fully vaccinated. It’s based on public health. It requires fully vaccinated individuals. And so this is based on individuals rather than a country-based approach, so it is a strong system,” Zients said.

Biden’s plan also calls for continued mask wearing during air travel.

“It’s simple: Masking help stop the spread of COVID-19. If you break the rules, be prepared for the consequences,” Zients said.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!