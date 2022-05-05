DCYF Reports Death of Nine-Month-Old Baby

The Department of Children, Youth & Families is disclosing the fatality of a nine-month-old from West Greenwich. The Department had no previous involvement with the family.

The incident occurred on December 2, 2020. The Department initiated an investigation and, through this investigation, determined maltreatment contributed to this fatality. Pursuant to state law, DCYF has notified the Office of the Child Advocate of the report.

Due to confidentiality laws, DCYF is prohibited from sharing additional information.

DCYF’s highest priority is the safety and well-being of all children. Rhode Islanders are required by law to report known or suspected cases of child abuse or neglect to DCYF within 24 hours of becoming aware of such abuse/neglect. Please call 1-800-RI-CHILD to report known or suspected cases of child abuse.

