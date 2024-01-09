Obituary: Anthony Francis DiCroce (1949-2024)

Anthony Francis DiCroce, 74, husband of Stacey Elizabeth (Aubin) DiCroce, and father of three children, died on January 1, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Born on April 14, 1949, Tony was raised in Lynn, MA, by his parents, Albert and Eleanor, and was the eldest brother of three younger siblings, Charles, Cathy, and Nancy. Al and Ellie filled their home with love, tradition, family values, and a deep appreciation of the American Dream.

Tony graduated from St. Mary’s High School of Lynn, MA in 1967 and the University of New Hampshire in 1971. Fresh out of college, he returned home to work in the family business. His mother, Ellie, an early entrepreneur, started a telephone answering service in their Peabody home. Along with her husband, Al, they expanded the business to include a local 2-way radio and paging service and then moved the business to Lynn. Tony and his brother, Chuck, eventually founded Omni Communications. Omni grew into a large regional radio-paging company that covered the Northeast Corridor from Boston to Washington, DC. Omni became an industry leader. In 1989, they sold the company to Southwestern Bell. Tony and Chuck then formed DICOMM Ventures, a private equity partnership. DICOMM was an early investor in the cellular telephone industry, owning partnership interests and operating companies in markets throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York.

Tony faced all aspects of life with enthusiasm. He was an avid sailor and skier. He first learned to sail after restoring an International 110 sailboat from a local boatyard. As his passion grew, he began racing on the North Shore of Boston and taking weekend cruises along the coast. At the age of 39, he met the love of his life, Stacey, and their first date was on his sailboat. They were married one year later and settled in Salem, and, later, Manchester, MA, where they brought up their three children: Marc, Justin, and Ariana. Tony shared his passion for skiing and sailing with his family. He enjoyed countless weekends of family time on Loon Mountain in New Hampshire, and navigating the waters of the North Shore of Massachusetts, Maine, and Narragansett Bay on the family sailboat, “Black Tie.”

Tony was active in the North Shore community, serving on the board of Brookwood, his children’s school in Manchester, and was involved in numerous charities. Simultaneously, Tony maintained close ties with his alma mater, St. Mary’s High School, where he served in various roles, including as chair of the first board of trustees, which he established. He led that group to launch the first capital campaign, created the first advancement office, and hired the first Head of School. The school has emerged as a leading Catholic high school in Massachusetts.

Above all, Tony felt he was blessed by his 34-year marriage to his beloved wife, Stacey, and his three children. He was happiest around the dinner table with his family enjoying exuberant conversation filled with laughter. He was driven by his love of family, his faith and his thirst for learning. Tony is survived by his wife, Stacey, and his three children, Marc and his wife, Kara, of New York, NY, Justin and his wife, Daniela, and their daughter, Evany, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and Ariana and her fiancé, Ryan Febles, of New York, NY. Tony is also survived by his three siblings, Chuck DiCroce and his wife, Sherry, of Jupiter, FL, Cathy Wade of Newburyport, MA, and Nancy DiCroce of West Palm Beach, FL. Tony is predeceased by his parents, Eleanor and Albert DiCroce.

The DiCroce family would like to extend its deepest gratitude to the caring staff of Tequesta Terrace, Trustbridge Hospice of Palm Beach County, and Tony’s numerous guardian angels.

Calling hours will be held Friday, January 19, 2024, from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. His funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 12 William Street, Newport, RI.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tony’s memory to St. Mary’s High School of Lynn, MA, or Trustbridge Hospice Foundation.

https://www.stmaryslynn.com/give/give-online (Please select: In Memory of Tony DiCroce ’67)

https://p2p.onecause.com/trustbridgememorials/memorial/in-memory-of-anthony-dicroce

