Where Architecture Meets the Horizon — Aquidneck Club Waterfront Estate Lists for $6,595,000

272 Carnegie Harbor Drive | Portsmouth, RI | 6 Bed, 10 Bath, 8,088 Sq. Ft. | Offered by Alexandra Thursby of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty for $6,595,000.

Set inside the gates of the prestigious Aquidneck Club, this exceptional waterfront estate offers a rare combination of elegance, privacy, and world-class amenities — all designed for a lifestyle of distinction.

With more than 8,000 square feet of interior living space, this 6-bedroom, 10-bathroom residence was masterfully crafted by Cardello Architects to frame sweeping west-facing views across Narragansett Bay. From the moment you enter, you’re met with soaring ceilings, dramatic natural light, and carefully considered interiors that balance timeless craftsmanship with a modern coastal sensibility.

The heart of the home is a grand, open-concept living space anchored by two-story windows that invite the ocean in. A state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen offers top-tier appliances and a generous island — equally suited to entertaining or unwinding with family.

The primary suite is a private sanctuary, complete with a spa-inspired bath, expansive walk-in closets, and a private terrace overlooking the water. Each of the additional bedrooms is generously appointed with its own en-suite bath, ensuring comfort and privacy for guests.

Outside, a show-stopping infinity pool blurs the line between land and sea. Multiple terraces, lush gardens, and a private path to the waterfront offer an idyllic setting for gathering at sunset or enjoying peaceful mornings by the bay.

As part of the Aquidneck Club community, owners have access to a suite of five-star amenities: championship golf, a private marina, equestrian facilities, tennis, dining, and more — all set against the backdrop of Rhode Island’s most scenic coastline.

Sunsets that feel cinematic. Waterfront views from every room. And a level of design that’s rarely seen. This is more than a home — it’s an invitation to live beautifully.

