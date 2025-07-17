Turnkey Design, Waterfront Views, and a Saltwater Pool — The Saltmoore House Lists for $7,995,000

82 Nonquit Lane | Tiverton, RI | 4 Bed, 7 Bath, 8,008 Sq. Ft. | Offered by Renee Welchman of Compass Rhode Island’s Little Compton Office for $7,995,000.

Perched high above the Sakonnet River with cinematic westerly views, The Saltmoore House is a modern coastal masterpiece — now reimagined with a brand-new gunite saltwater pool, spa, and elegantly designed outdoor living spaces. Offered fully furnished with top-of-the-line pieces throughout, this turnkey retreat blends elevated architecture with the ease of seaside living.

Spanning over 8,000 sq. ft., this 4-bedroom, 7-bathroom residence offers a rare synthesis of modern design and comfort. Clean lines, soaring ceilings, and custom craftsmanship create a striking architectural profile, while walls of glass dissolve the boundaries between indoors and out, drenching the home in natural light.

Every level of the home — all accessible by elevator — opens to outdoor spaces, from breezy balconies and private patios to sprawling decks designed for entertaining. At the heart of the home, the chef’s kitchen features premium appliances, a spacious butler’s pantry, and bespoke cabinetry, all tailored for both everyday living and effortless hosting.

The primary suite is a private sanctuary with soaring ceilings, a custom dressing room, fireplace, and dual spa-inspired baths. Step onto your private balconies and take in the water views that stretch to the horizon.

On the walk-out lower level, a full gym, lounge space, and full bath offer flexibility — with room to add a guest suite, home theater, or wellness retreat. This level opens directly to the new resort-style pool area, where the view becomes part of the experience.

Set on Tiverton’s Nonquit Lane in Rhode Island’s coveted FarmCoast region, move-in ready Saltmoore offers proximity to sandy beaches, charming village centers, farm stands, and celebrated eateries — all within easy reach of major highways. For those who seek a balance of serenity and sophistication, this is coastal luxury at its finest.

LEARN MORE, SEE MORE PHOTOS, AND SCHEDULE A SHOWING

