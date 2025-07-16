ICE Detains Guatemalan National After Soliciting Child for Sex in Portsmouth

A 29-year-old man accused of trying to solicit sex from a minor in Portsmouth is now in federal immigration custody, authorities said.

Josue Santiago Perez Gomez, a Guatemalan national, was arrested on July 12 by local police and charged with patronizing a minor for commercial sex, indecent solicitation of a child, and procurement of sexual conduct for a fee.

Just one day later, after being released on bond, Perez Gomez was taken into custody again—this time by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Officials say he was “administratively arrested” by ICE’s New England field office and is currently being held pending removal proceedings.

According to ICE, Perez Gomez is in the country illegally. Authorities say he entered the United States at an unknown time and place without going through proper inspection.

“This individual’s administrative arrest underscores HSI New England’s commitment to targeted enforcement that works to identify individuals seeking to cause harm to our communities, including and especially children,” said Michael J. Krol, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New England.

Perez Gomez remains in ICE custody as federal authorities move forward with immigration proceedings.

Anyone with information about similar crimes or suspicious activity can contact ICE by calling 866-DHS-2-ICE or submitting a tip online.

