No. 10 URI’s Playoff Run Ends in Heartbreaker at No. 7 Mercer

No. 10 Rhode Island’s magical season came to a close Saturday with a 17-10 loss to No. 7 Mercer in the second round of the FCS playoffs. The Rams (11-3) fought valiantly in a game marked by pivotal moments and missed opportunities but ultimately fell short in their quest for the quarterfinals.

Rhode Island appeared to strike early when Shawn Harris electrified the crowd with an 87-yard punt return touchdown late in the first quarter. However, the score was nullified after officials flagged the Rams for a fair-catch infraction. The reversal was one of two first-half touchdowns called back due to penalties, including a Harris touchdown reception that was also erased.

Momentum shifted dramatically on the next snap. Mercer’s Myles Redding intercepted Hunter Helms and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown, giving the Bears a 7-0 lead. Rhode Island clawed back as Ty Groff drilled a 17-yard field goal on the final play of the half, narrowing the deficit to 7-3.

The Rams surged ahead late in the third quarter when Helms connected with Marquis Buchanan on a spectacular 56-yard touchdown down the left sideline, making it 10-7. Buchanan’s play capped off a stellar performance that included 11 catches for 119 yards.

But Mercer dominated the final quarter. Whitt Newbauer found Adjatay Dabbs for a 4-yard touchdown pass early in the period, putting the Bears back on top 14-10. A 24-yard field goal by Reice Griffith extended the lead to 17-10 with just over six minutes remaining.

Rhode Island showed resilience, mounting a promising drive that included a 34-yard pass from Helms to Greg Gaines III, pushing the Rams deep into Mercer territory. However, the drive stalled at the 32-yard line after consecutive stops on third-and-2 and fourth-and-2. Mercer took over and ran out the clock to secure the win.

Key Performers and Takeaways

Marquis Buchanan led Rhode Island’s offense with 11 receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown, finishing his season with 82 catches for 1,124 yards and eight touchdowns.

Greg Gaines III added five catches for 81 yards.

Quarterback Hunter Helms completed 22 of 33 passes for 266 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

On defense, linebackers Devin Hightower and A.J. Pena each tallied seven tackles, with Hightower recording a sack and Pena contributing 2.5 tackles for loss.

Defensive tackle Westley Neal Jr. notched five tackles, two sacks, and a pass breakup.

Mercer’s defense stifled Rhode Island’s rushing attack, limiting the Rams to just 49 yards on the ground.

Despite the loss, Rhode Island’s season will be remembered for its 11 wins and deep playoff run, a testament to the team’s growth and resilience. For Mercer, the victory propels them to the FCS quarterfinals as their own story continues to unfold.

