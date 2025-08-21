Obituary: Eulalia Curtis (1931-2025)

Eulalia Ellen (Collins) Curtis, known to all as Eula, slipped from this world at 93, leaving behind a legacy of friendship, family, and faith that will ripple for generations.

Born the cherished only child of Mary (Kelly) and Glen Collins, Eula was raised in Newport, where she first learned the rhythm of the tides and the constancy of true friendship-bonds she sustained across nine decades with the women who grew up beside her, many now gone but forever carried in her heart.

She graduated from St. Catherine’s Academy in 1948, Annhurst College in 1952, and earned her master’s degree from Salve Regina University in 1976. A born teacher, she dedicated her career as a remedial reading specialist in the Newport public schools, helping countless children learn to read. Later in life, she was a member of the Newport County Retired Teachers Association and the Rhode Island Retired Teachers Association.

In 1953, Eula married Tom Curtis, and together they set out on adventures that carried them from Maryland to Colorado before returning home to Rhode Island, where they raised four daughters in Portsmouth. Later, in 1984, she returned to her childhood home on Evarts Street-the very house where she and her parents and grandparents had once shared life and laughter.

She was a lifelong Catholic, devoted to the Blessed Mother, and her faith shone in both quiet devotion and active service. With her dear friend Ruth Dunn, she delivered meals to the sick and elderly through Meals on Wheels, and she gave her time generously to St. Clare’s Nursing Home.

Eula also found joy at Peabody’s Beach, where she spent long summer days with her girlfriends, soaking up the sun and the sea. She loved dancing, bridge, bowling, and golfing. One of her favorite passions was traveling. She traveled to Israel, Italy, Ireland, Germany, Russia, Austria, and Czechoslovakia. She and her husband Tom enjoyed sailing in the Caribbean. In the 1970s and 1980s, she was her husband’s reluctant first mate on their sailboat “Eulalia.” In earlier years with Tom, she even tried her hand at camping and skiing, though she was happiest with a good book in hand and the ocean’s breeze at her back.

Above all, Eula poured her heart into raising her four daughters, Ellen Estrella (Bill), Tish Behan (Mike), Jeanne Murray (Michael), and Debra Curtis (Steve Butler). She taught them, by word and example, to be independent, self-sufficient, and, in her words, “women of substance.” In addition to her daughters, she leaves behind eight grandchildren: Daniel Murray, Tom Estrella, Katie Sarapas, Mike Behan, Mary Behan, Garrett Behan, Emma Butler, and Zoe Butler; nine great-grandchildren; her beloved sons-in-law; her brother-in-law, Alexander Curtis; four Kelly cousins; and many nieces and nephews. Her tenth great-grandchild is expected in September.

She will be remembered as a loyal friend, a voracious reader, a beach-day enthusiast, a woman of faith and devotion, and, above all, the steady heart of her family.

Her life was a long summer’s day: bright, generous, full of laughter and salt air. Those who loved her will carry her warmth always. While her daughters’ hearts are heavy with grief, they draw comfort from the lullaby she loved, “Too-Ra-Loo-Ra-Loo-Ral.” In those familiar words- “hush now, don’t you cry”-they hear her voice still, soft and steady, reminding them of the love that carries on.

The family would like to recognize Blenheim Senior Living and John Clarke Senior Living for the care they provided for their mother.

Visiting hours will be held at Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, August 25, from 4-6 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Church on Tuesday, August 26, at 10 AM. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to John Clarke Senior Living, specifically the Activities Department.

