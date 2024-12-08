Vinny Paz to Be Inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame

The International Boxing Hall of Fame unveiled its Class of 2025 on Thursday, and among the inductees is Cranston, Rhode Island’s own Vinny Paz, a pugilistic showman who thrilled fans for over two decades.

Joining “The Pazmanian Devil” in the Men’s Modern category are Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao, one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in boxing history, and Michael “Second To” Nunn, a former middleweight champion with dazzling skills.

The lineup also celebrates female trailblazers, including Yessica “Kika” Chavez, Anne Sophie Mathis, and Mary Jo Sanders in the Women’s Modern category. Cathy “Cat” Davis was honored in the Women’s Trailblazer category, recognizing her influence during an era when women’s boxing fought for recognition.

Other honorees include referee Kenny Bayless, legendary cut man Al Gavin (posthumous), and referee Harry Gibbs (posthumous) in the Non-Participant category. The Observer category features journalist Randy Gordon and TV producer Ross Greenburg, while Rodrigo Valdez (posthumous) and Owen Swift (posthumous) were recognized in the Old Timer and Pioneer categories, respectively.

Paz, 61, who amassed a record of 50-10 with 30 knockouts during his rollercoaster career, expressed pure elation upon receiving the news. “This is awesome! I love it. Wow!” he said. “This is the best phone call I’ve ever taken! I’m so glad. Love it, love it, love it!”

Known as Vinny Pazienza until legally changing his name in 2001, Paz’s career was a testament to resilience. A world champion at both lightweight and junior middleweight, his crowning achievement came in 1992 when he defied the odds—and medical advice—to make an improbable comeback from a broken neck suffered in a car accident. Training with a metal halo brace bolted to his skull, Paz shocked the world by returning to the ring just over a year later.

His life story became the subject of the 2016 biopic Bleed for This, starring Miles Teller, which chronicled his rise, fall, and triumphant return to glory.

Paz’s resume also boasts back-to-back victories over boxing legend Roberto Duran, and he competed in multiple weight classes during a career that spanned from 1983 to 2004.

The Class of 2025 represents a diverse tapestry of boxing greatness, honoring those who contributed both inside and outside the ring. Inductees were selected by members of the Boxing Writers Association and a panel of international historians.

The enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for next June at the Hall of Fame headquarters in Canastota, New York.

