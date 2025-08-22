‘I’m an A.G.!’ Rhode Island Prosecutor Put on Unpaid Leave After Boozy Newport Bust: Report

A Rhode Island assistant attorney general who tried pulling rank on Newport cops has been put on unpaid leave, according to WPRI12, after a night out in Newport ended in handcuffs.

Special Assistant Attorney General Devon Flanagan, 34, was arrested on Aug. 14 after allegedly refusing to leave the Clarke Cooke House on Bannister’s Wharf. Police said she ignored repeated orders to go, landing her with a willful trespass charge — a misdemeanor.

Bodycam footage released by police shows Flanagan repeatedly telling officers “I’m an A.G.” and demanding they shut off their bodycams. At one point, she warns, “Buddy, you’re gonna regret this. You’re gonna regret it.” Moments later, she was placed in the back of a cruiser.

WPRI12 reports that Flanagan — who has worked in the AG’s office for seven years in the Criminal Division’s appellate unit — has been placed on unpaid leave starting Monday while the incident is reviewed.

Attorney General Peter Neronha told WPRO-AM: “She’s put me in a bad position. She’s embarrassed herself, humiliated herself, treated the Newport Police Department horribly. You know, she is going to take some steps to try to address that in the next day or so. … In the end, there will be a suspension without pay here.”

Newly released bodycam footage shows Rhode Island Special Assistant Attorney General Devon Hogan Flanagan hauled off in handcuffs after refusing to leave the Clarke Cooke House — shouting “I’m an AG!” over and over. Police were called to Bannister’s Wharf just before 10 p.m. on… pic.twitter.com/2bRWCwXb17 — Newport Buzz (@NewportBuzz) August 19, 2025

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!