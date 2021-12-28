Republican State Rep bizarrely tweets about former black friend who is now “hostile and unpleasant”

I’m just going to leave this here. This tweet comes from Rhode Island Republican State Representative Patricia Morgan of West Warwick.

 

It’s really quite the impressive ratio.

