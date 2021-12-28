Republican State Rep bizarrely tweets about former black friend who is now “hostile and unpleasant”

I’m just going to leave this here. This tweet comes from Rhode Island Republican State Representative Patricia Morgan of West Warwick.

I had a black friend. I liked her and I think she liked me, too. But now she is hostile and unpleasant. I am sure I didn’t do anything to her, except be white. Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin color? #CRT — Patricia Morgan (@repmorgan) December 28, 2021

It’s really quite the impressive ratio.

Tune into 630WPRO today at 3pm as Bill Bartholomew does his best to break this down.

