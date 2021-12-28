Sabina Matos

Lt. Governor Matos tests positive for COVID-19

Christian Winthrop·
LocalThe Buzz

Rhode Island Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos tweeted Tuesday that she has tested positive for Covid.

A spokesman for Gov. Dan McKee released a statement that the Governor has no symptoms and will not have to quarantine.

“The last time the Governor was with the Lt. Governor in person was at last Tuesday’s press conference,” the statement said. “The Governor has no symptoms and under current guidelines would not need to quarantine.”

 

