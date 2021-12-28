Lt. Governor Matos tests positive for COVID-19

Rhode Island Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos tweeted Tuesday that she has tested positive for Covid.

I tested positive for COVID-19. I have very few symptoms & attribute that to being fully vaccinated & boosted. While in quarantine, I will be keeping in touch with my staff & participating in meetings virtually. I encourage all Rhode Islanders to get their booster shot. — Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos (@LGSabinaMatos) December 28, 2021

A spokesman for Gov. Dan McKee released a statement that the Governor has no symptoms and will not have to quarantine.

“The last time the Governor was with the Lt. Governor in person was at last Tuesday’s press conference,” the statement said. “The Governor has no symptoms and under current guidelines would not need to quarantine.”

